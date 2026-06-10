Vice Principal, Six-Year-Old, One Other Killed As Bandits Attack Kogi School

A deadly attack by suspected bandits on Government Secondary School, Iluke Bunu, in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, has left three people dead, including a vice principal and a six-year-old boy.

The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday and has heightened security concerns in the community.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, ASP Saliu Afusat, the Kogi State Police Command said the attackers, who arrived on about 40 motorcycles, stormed the area in large numbers with the suspected aim of kidnapping students and other residents.

According to the Command, the Divisional Police Officer of Kabba ‘A’ Division swiftly activated a joint security response after receiving distress calls from the area.

Operatives from the division, the Police Mobile Force and other tactical units were said to have been deployed to the scene.

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Military officers and local vigilantes already operating within the area also joined the operation.

The police said security operatives engaged the attackers in a gun battle, forcing them to retreat into nearby bushes.

“The combined security operatives engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, forcing the criminals to flee into the surrounding bush.

“Preliminary findings indicate that there is presently no conclusive evidence of a successful mass abduction of students or other residents.

“However, investigations and ongoing assessments are continuing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement read.

The Command disclosed that one of the victims was aged 70.

Police also disclosed that one of the attackers was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire, while a member of the joint security team sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment.

The Command said that the Commissioner of Police has directed security operatives to sustain bush-combing operations and confidence-building patrols across the affected area.

It added that joint security teams were continuing intensive operations to track down the fleeing suspects and prevent further attacks.

Residents were urged to remain calm and support security agencies with useful information that could aid ongoing investigations and operations.

The police said further updates would be provided as investigations progress.