Another Missing Student Of Osun University Found Dead

A 400 Level student of Osun State University, (UNIOSUN) in Osogbo, Adebisi Damilola, who has been missing in the last couple of days has been found dead.

Police detectives say they are making frantic efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

Channels Television’s correspondent in Osogbo, Bosede Sodiq, reports that Rofiat who was studying Science Education at the Ipetu-Ijesa campus of UNIOSUN left Ipetu on Thursday to attend a programme of NASFAT society at Ikoyi a town close to Ikire and that her whereabouts was unknown since then.

A source, who asked not to be mentioned, said “Rofiat left Ipetu-Ijesha on Thursday. She was supposed to be at a NASFAT programme at Ikoyi, not far from Ikire. We have been looking for her since Thursday. We just received a phone call that Rofiat’s body was found somewhere around Iragbiji”.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, confirmed the incident and assured the parents of the girls that the perpetrators would be apprehended and brought to book.

He said the remains of the deceased student had been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy and that her family had been notified.

Channels Television also gathered that the father of the deceased student died recently and that the family was still mourning when Rofiat was also sent to her early grave by unknown killers.

Mourners have been thronging the residence of the deceased at Ilesa Garage in Osogbo to console Rofiat’s mother.

Some students, especially the friends of late Rofiat and some staff of UNIOSUN, have visited the house to sympathise with the family.

The management of the university has also sent a delegation to visit the family of the deceased student and commiserate with the parent.

Meanwhile, two final year students of the same university, Samuel Eke and Akinduro Robert who were declared missing since September 5 have not been found. The Commissioner of Police said their disappearance was still under investigation.

Police have arrested and arraigned a student of the university, Adedamola Olagoke, before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for kidnapping saying he communicated with the missing students last before their disappearance.