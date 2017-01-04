Janet Jackson Welcomes First Child At 50

Channels Television
Updated January 4, 2017
Janet Jackson Welcomes First Child At 50
Janet Jackson

Singer Janet Jackson and her Qatari businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child together on Tuesday.

The baby is the first child for the 50-year-old musician.

Her publicist confirmed in a statement: “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. No further details are available at this time.”

The baby has been named Eissa Al Mana.

Jackson and Wissam Al Mana married in 2012. A statement said the musician and the Qatari businessman were “thrilled” to welcome their son.

 


More on Entertainment

Fountain Of Life Church Joins Nollywood With Movie, ‘Crystal’

‘One Lagos Fiesta 2017’ Cross-over Lights Up City

Artiste Wants More Government Support For Music Industry In 2017

Headies 2016: Mayorkun Announced As Rookie Of The Year 

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV