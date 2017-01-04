Janet Jackson Welcomes First Child At 50

Singer Janet Jackson and her Qatari businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child together on Tuesday.

The baby is the first child for the 50-year-old musician.

Her publicist confirmed in a statement: “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. No further details are available at this time.”

The baby has been named Eissa Al Mana.

Jackson and Wissam Al Mana married in 2012. A statement said the musician and the Qatari businessman were “thrilled” to welcome their son.