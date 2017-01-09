BBOG Group Continues Week-Long Protest

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign group, have reconvened at the Unity Park Abuja, in an effort to further urge the government to step up its search for the remaining abducted Chibok school girls.

The Co-convener of the group, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, says members should continue their week long protest not minding the threats of the police.

On January 8, 2017, it became 1,000 days since 276 girls were abducted by Boko Haram militants from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state.

Some of them have since been released while others managed to escape, but at least 195 girls are still in captivity.

Their abduction drew international attention to the activities of the armed group in Nigeria’s north-east region, with several world leaders including former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, calling for the girls’ release.

Meanwhile, the President, Muhammadu Buhari, has restated the commitment of the federal government in securing the release of the remaining youngsters.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari said:

“We are grateful to God that on this landmark day, we are not completely in the depths of despair, but buoyed with hope that our daughters will yet rejoin their families and loved ones.

“Three of them have been recovered by our diligent military, while the freedom of 21 others was secured through engagement with their captors. We are hopeful that many more will still return as soon as practicable”.

He then reiterated his pledge, pronounced many times in the past, that government would not spare any effort to reunite the girls with their families.