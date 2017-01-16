Buhari Condemns Attack On Mosque In University Of Maiduguri

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the terrorist attack at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri on Monday Morning.



The President has expressed sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the University Community, families of the victims, the government and people of Borno State.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, “President Buhari believes that this appalling attack on a Revered place of worship and Ivory Tower shows that the perpetrators have no true understanding of Islam, adding that their despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God Almighty and the laws of the land”.

He reassured communities in Borno and others in the Northeastern part of the country that his administration will continue to ensure that terrorism never triumph over peace-loving Nigerians.

He restated the need for Nigerians to remain more vigilant even as the security agencies continue to use all means at their disposal, to combat the remnants of insurgents and their sponsors.

The President wished those injured in the attack a speedy and full recovery, and comfort for families of the dead.