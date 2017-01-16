Again! West Ham Decline Bid For Dimitri Payet

January 16, 2017

Payet, West Ham, Marseille, David SullivanEnglish side, West Ham, have rejected a second bid from Marseille for Dimitri Payet.

The Hammers’ chairman, David Sullivan, turned down an upgraded offer from the French side on Monday.

The offer was reported to be £1 million higher than an initial £19 million bid.

It appears Sullivan is taking a tough stance and refusing to be bullied into a quick sale, with the club having no financial need to sell.

Manager Slaven Bilic, however, said Payet had lost interest playing for West Ham.

The 29-year-old, who is out training with the first team, is expected to continue to work with the under-23 team.

The Hammers have recommended that the French forward apologises to fans and return to training with the first team.


