Kano Pillars Beat Enyimba 3-1 In NPFL Clash

Kano Pillars on Sunday evening recorded the biggest feat in match day 12 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a 3-1 win against Enyimba International.

Kabiru Balogun netted a brace to set the former NPFL champions ahead of their Aba visitors.

However, the lead was reduced to one when Stephen Chukwude slotted in from the penalty spot.

Gambo Mohammed later restored the two-goal lead in an added time to hand Pillars their fifth win of the season.

The hosts are seventh on the NPFL table with 17 points while Enyimba are 13th with 14 points.