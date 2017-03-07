Ede Polytechnic Unions Declare Indefinite Industrial Action

Activities at the Federal Polytechnic Ede, in Osun state, have been brought to a halt as non-academic staff members have embarked on an indefinite industrial action.

The workers had accused the institution of failing to implement the newly revised scheme of service known as “the CONTISS 15 migration” as directed by the National Board for Technical Education in 2013.

With placards bearing various inscriptions, the workers moved on towards the main entrance of the school, calling on the management to pay up their full scheme of service.

In response, the management said the non-implementation of the CONTISS 15 is not peculiar to the institution alone.

The Acting Rector, Dr Arthur Aja, who incidentally was resuming office for the first time, noted that the school lacks the financial muscle to pay the scheme of service required by the workers.

According to him, the Federal Government did not provide the cash backing to meet up with such responsibility.

While the school is in the middle of its session, workers have resolved not to return to their duties until their demands are met.