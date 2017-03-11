South Korean Protesters Call For Park’s Arrest

Barely 24 hours after South Korean President, Park Geun-Hye was forced out of office, thousands of protesters have hit the streets of Seoul, calling for her arrest.

Ms Park was ousted from office on March 10, after judges unanimously upheld parliament’s decision to impeach her over her role in a corruption scandal involving a close friend, Choi Soon-Sil.

Despite the ruling, the ousted leader remains inside the presidential compound.

The ousted leader is yet to make any comments since the judgement.

The country’s election commission said a “free and fair” vote would be held by May 9 at the latest.