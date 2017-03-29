Senate Suspends Ali Ndume For Six Months

The Nigerian Senate has suspended Senator Ali Ndume for six months.

Senator Ndume is being accused of bringing Senator Dino Melaye, the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and the institution of the Senate to an unbearable disrepute.

The decision was taken by the Senate after considering the report of its Committee on Ethics and Privileges which was directed to investigate the matter.

In the report, the committee recommended that Senator Ndume be suspended for 181 sitting days, for bringing unfounded and unverified allegations against the Senate President and Senator Dino Melaye.

But a Federal lawmakers appealed that Senator Ndume be suspended for six months instead.