Bill Cosby’s Criminal Sexual Assault Case To Begin In Pennsylvania

Comedian Bill Cosby goes on trial for sexual assault on Monday, June 5 in Pennsylvania, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his show business career.

He arrived at a court in the Philadelphia suburb of Norristown, accompanied by actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played his daughter Rudy Huxtable on “The Cosby Show”.

Cosby, 79, once a beloved entertainer known for his family-friendly brand of comedy, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Constand, a former basketball player at Cosby’s alma mater Temple University and more than three decades his junior, will appear as the prosecution’s key witness during the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

Her accusation is the only one to result in criminal charges out of dozens of similar allegations from women stretching back decades. Cosby has denied ever assaulting anyone, saying the encounters with Constand and others were consensual.