Kwara Govt Moves To Control Cholera Outbreak

The Kwara State Government has swung into action to halt the spread of a suspected cholera outbreak in some parts of Ilorin, the state capital.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Isiaka Gold who led government’s delegate on a tour of some primary health centers, cottage hospitals and general hospitals in Ilorin, said the government is taking serious measures to contain its spread.

The State Commissioner for Health, Atolagbe Alege, told journalists that the government was caught unawares by the outbreak.

He, however, noted that the ministry was on top of the situation and would ensure that it curtailed the spread of the disease.

Alege further stated that the ministry had deplored human and material resources to some health centres.

Also according to him, the ministry has embarked on enlightenment campaigns across the state to educate the public on the need to be hygiene conscious.

A consultant epidemiologist at one of the hospitals visited, noted that the hospital had recorded 67 cases in a space of two weeks.

She, however, commended the government for its quick response and pro-activeness, giving an assurance that the staff were well equipped to handle such cases.

According to her, the treatment centre was “fully functional with beds and the conditions are good in terms of the installed capacity as well as food for the patients.”