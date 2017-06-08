No Plans To Concession Nigeria’s Oil Refineries – Kachikwu

The Federal Government has refuted allegations of an improper concession of the Port Harcourt Refinery, following an oversight hearing at the National Assembly.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, made the clarification on Thursday in Abuja.

Dr. Kachikwu was speaking while addressing a press conference at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation towers in the nation’s capital.

He that government will not sell or concession Nigeria’s oil refineries to private firms contrary to public speculations.

The minister said government would partner with third-party financiers to engage the original builders of the nation’s three refineries to fully restore the moribund facilities with original parts.

“The reason we’ll go back to them is [because] they have the designs, they have the engineering outlay, they have the capabilities and in some case, they have the access to spare parts,” he said.