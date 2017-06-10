Inter Milan Appoint Spalletti As New Coach

Inter Milan have appointed former Roma boss Luciano Spalletti as their new first-team coach.

The new manager would be unveiled at a media conference at Suning Training Centre on Wednesday, June 14.

Spalletti signed a two-year deal with the three-time European Champions and will take his first training session with the team on Monday 3 July.

He led Roma to the runners-up spot in 2016/2017 before leaving on May 30 after 16 months in charge.

The 58-year-old won the prestigious Panchina d’Oro award in 2004/05 and was named Coach of the Year by the Italian Footballers’ Association in 2006 and 2007.