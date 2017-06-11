Five-Vehicle Highway Crash In China Leaves One Dead

Channels Television
Updated June 11, 2017

A five-truck collision on a highway killed one passenger and injured three others on Saturday in China’s eastern city of Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, state media reported.

Chinese state broadcaster, CCTV showed security camera footage of the accident.

CCTV said that slippery road conditions caused by heavy rainfall were to blame for the crash.

Heavy rains have pelted parts of eastern and southern China over the past week, causing heavy flooding in some districts.


More on World News

Police Release Images Of London Attacker’s Fake Explosive Belts

French Mathematician, Villani Swaps Equations For Politics

Mexico’s Pena Nieto Hosts Merkel To Boost Ties

Hundreds Of Civilians Flee As Iraqi Forces Retake Mosul’s Zanjili District

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV