Five-Vehicle Highway Crash In China Leaves One Dead

A five-truck collision on a highway killed one passenger and injured three others on Saturday in China’s eastern city of Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, state media reported.

Chinese state broadcaster, CCTV showed security camera footage of the accident.

CCTV said that slippery road conditions caused by heavy rainfall were to blame for the crash.

Heavy rains have pelted parts of eastern and southern China over the past week, causing heavy flooding in some districts.