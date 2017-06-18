PHOTOS: Osinbajo Meets South-East Traditional Rulers

Channels Television
Updated June 18, 2017

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday met with leaders of the South East in continuation of his consultations with leaders of the region following the “quit notice” given to Igbos to leave the North by some northern youth groups.

The meeting comes five days after the Acting President met with political leaders of the South East including governors and lawmakers.

Also present at Sunday’s meeting was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, as well as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

See photos below:

R-L; Speaking Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, Acting Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari, Deputy President of the Senate, Sen Ike Ekweremadu, Sen Na’allah, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and Minister of Defence, Brig Gen Mansur Dan Ali during the meeting

 


