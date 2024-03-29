Tinubu Preaches Unity, Compassion At Easter, Hails Nigerians’ Sacrifices

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Christians in Nigeria and around the world as they celebrate the Easter season.

Easter is an event that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It also symbolises Christ’s victory over sin and death.

To mark the day, Tinubu in a Friday statement called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of love, sacrifice, and compassion associated with the season.

“The President warmly greets Christians in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion, emphasising love, sacrifice, and compassion as the patent themes of this solemn season,” presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said in the statement.

“President Tinubu notes that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is an emphatic lesson for leaders and all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion, and be steadfast in the pursuit of a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.”

‘Sacrifices’

Since assuming office in May, President Tinubu’s administration has embarked on several policies that have had an effect on the masses and the economy.

Last year, Tinubu ended a fuel subsidy and currency controls, leading to a tripling of petrol prices and a spike in living costs as the naira slid sharply against the dollar. Inflation was at 31.70 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

But the current administration has repeatedly urged Nigerians to be patient over the reforms, which Tinubu says will bring more foreign investment to Africa’s largest economy.

In his Easter message, the President hailed the resilience and sacrifices of Nigerians, saying it is necessary for economic recovery.

“The President strongly commends Nigerians for the sacrifices they have made in the past few months for the nation to be steered to the path of recovery and sustainable growth, assuring them that the seeds of patience which they have sown are beginning to sprout and will in no time bring forth an abundance of good fruits.

“As Christians celebrate the victory of life over death as exemplified by the resurrection of Christ, President Tinubu assures all citizens that Nigeria will triumph over its challenges as his administration remains firmly committed to this end,” the statement read.