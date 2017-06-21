Trump Administration Steps Up Bid To ‘Repeal And Replace’ Obamacare

Trump administration officials ramped up support for the American Health Care Act on Wednesday at the White House, inviting critics and recipients of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, to share their individual stories.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Obamacare suffered from “structural flaws” and that rising premiums and “nonexistent choices” are leaving uninsured Americans in a healthcare conundrum.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said that while Obamacare “certainly has helped many,” the Trump administration seeks to help those “who were left out.”

Senate Republicans plan to release their version of health care reform legislation at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Thursday, two senators said.

The bill will be released to the Republican conference and posted online at about the same time, Republican Senators John Barrasso and Bob Corker said on Wednesday.