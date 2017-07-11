Navy Seeks More Equipment, Manpower To Combat Crime In Niger Delta

The Nigerian Navy says it is seeking more manpower to increase security platforms across the coast of the Niger Delta region of the country to ensure maximum security of lives and property on the waters.

Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Victor Adedipe made this known at the end of a familiarization tour to some Naval formations at the NNS Victory Jetty in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital.

Adedipe noted that with the reccurring threats witnessed on the waterways, there is need for improved and sophisticated manpower for constant surveillance on the waters.

Inspecting, the Eastern Naval Command formations in Calabar and its environs, the FOC while commending Governor Ben Ayade for its security apparatus, gave an assurance of the Navy’s resolve to check all the outlets of militancy across the creeks in the State.

He used the opportunity to advocate for more funding towards the implementation of the Nigerian Navy transformation plan which according to him, allows for a long term planning pattern to function effectively.

“Platforms, equipment, manpower are recurrent challenges and that’s why from time to time, we think through on how to solve them. We’re trying to look at how we can solve them depending on the availability of resources.”