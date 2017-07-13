Ambode Suspends Traditional Ruler For Faking Kidnap

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the immediate suspension of the Baale of Shangisha in Magodo, Yusuf Ogundare.

The traditional ruler was suspended by the governor on Thursday for faking his kidnap which allegedly took place on July 5, 2017.

He was paraded alongside his suspected accomplice, Mohammed Adams by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni during a press briefing at the Lagos House in Ikeja.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem; as well as his counterpart for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr Muslim Folami were among those present at the press briefing.