How Nigeria Can Save N3.6t On Importation – Science And Tech Minister

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has said that Nigeria can save as much as N3.6 trillion on importation within the next four years if the 13-year science, technology and innovation road-map is strictly adhered to.

He stated this while addressing journalists during his visit to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande in Ila, Osun state to condole with him on the demise of his wife recently.

Dr Onu said the ministry would continue to use science and technology to revive the economy and make it sustainable by moving it away from being resource based only.

According to him, the road map would prepare Nigeria to be a truly great nation as it would enable the nation to use its natural resources in meeting basic needs and ultimately, make the people self-reliant.

He, therefore, reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to accelerate the pace of development anchored on the effective deployment of science, technology and innovation.