Court Adjourns Trial Of Driver In Anthony Joshua’s Car Crash To June 2

The Ogun Magistrate’s Court 1, sitting in Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state, and presided over by Magistrate Olufunmilayo Somefun, has adjourned the trial of the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua’s road crash to June 2, 2026.

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This is third time the case has been adjourned to allow the prosecuting team to file a fresh charge to the existing information on the case.

The defendant, Adeniyi Mobolaji, was charged with four counts, which include allegations of dangerous driving causing death.

Mobolaji was charged with allegations of reckless and negligent driving, contrary to Section 6(1) of the same Act, driving without due care and attention, causing bodily harm, and damage to property, contrary to Section 7(1) of the Act.

He was also accused of driving without a valid national driver’s licence, contrary to Section 10(1) of the Federal Highway Act.

Giving her ruling on the request for an adjournment by the prosecution counsel, G. O. Ogunyomi, Somefun adjourned the case to June 2 for proper hearing , which was not objected to by the defence counsel.

Speaking shortly after the proceeding, the counsel to the defendant, Abiodun Olalekan, said the development was to ensure justice for all parties involved in the matter.

The 46-year-old driver was involved in the fatal accident that claimed the lives of Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 29, 2025.

The Lexus SUV collided with a stationary truck, leaving Joshua and the driver with minor injuries.

The boxing champion was later discharged from the hospital after being deemed clinically fit to continue his recovery at home.

Ghami and Ayodele’s demise sent shockwaves across the international boxing community.

The deceased associates were widely regarded as central figures in Joshua’s camp.

Their remains were later flown back to the United Kingdom, where a funeral prayer service was held on January 4, 2026, at the London Central Mosque.