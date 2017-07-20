CAF Expands AFCON From 16 Teams To 24 Teams

Channels Television  
Updated July 20, 2017

The Confederation African Football (CAF) has expanded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals from 16 teams to 24 teams.

The decision was reached by CAF’s executive committee on Thursday, July 20, in Rabat, Morocco.

CAF said the new format will take effect from the 2019 edition billed to hold in Cameroon.

But the expansion of the tournament could create problems for the central African country which is grappling with infrastructural challenges for an initial 16-team format.


