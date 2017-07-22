Onagoruwa Was A Man Of Courage, Grace – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has sent his condolences to the family of the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Olu Onagoruwa.

Professor Osinbajo, who said he was saddened by Onagoruwa’s death, also extended his condolences to the former minister’s friends, associates, the people of Ogun State and the Nigeria Bar Association.

The Acting President described Onagoruwa as an ardent advocate of the rule of law and constitutionalism.

He added that the for Attorney-General of the Federation reflected a combination of profound scholarship, courage in the face of tyranny and admirable grace in conduct and manner, even in grave travails and trials.

“He was a tireless proponent of the freedom of the press and a champion of fundamental human rights in Nigeria.

He proved to be principled and forthright both in private practice and as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,” a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande read.

Stressing that the nation is mourning Onagoruwa as a true patriot who served his nation and its people with singular zeal and dedication, Osinbajo said his legacy as a scholar, writer, human rights activist, and strong voice for the less-privileged in the Nigerian society will long be remembered.

He prayed that the Almighty God will comfort his family, friends and associates and bless the memory of Dr Olu Onagoruwa.