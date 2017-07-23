Man City Sign Danilo From Real Madrid

Manchester City have signed defender Danilo from Spanish Champions Real Madrid on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 26-year-old joined Madrid in 2015 and played 24 matches for Zinedine Zidane’s side last season as they won the Spanish league title, sealed their second consecutive Champions League trophy and won the Club World Cup.

British media reports claimed the Brazilian joined City for a fee of around £26m ($33.78 million), making him manager Guardiola’s second major defensive signing in the current window following Kyle Walker’s arrival earlier this month.

Danilo, who previously won two league titles in four years at Portuguese club FC Porto, will join his new team mates in their pre-season U.S. tour and could face his former club when City play Madrid on Wednesday.

On the role Guardiola played in his move, the former Real Madrid defender said, “He’s been one reason, but it’s also the ambitious project of the club that convinced me to come.”

He added, “I hope to meet the expectations. I’m really looking forward to the challenge and I would love to win the Champions League with Manchester City.”

Although he featured more as a right back at Real Madrid, the defender does not have a favourite position.

“Football is very dynamic and it requires quality players in every position, so I think a player who can play in different positions at a good level has an advantage and becomes very important for the team as well. I prefer just to play. I don’t have a favourite position. I am used to playing as right back but anytime I’m on the pitch in the starting 11, I’m always happy,” he said.

“He [Pep] told me I’m ready and that I can play in several positions, right back, left back, midfield. I just hope to help him out as he expects.”

Although he featured for Real Madrid only 24 times last season, the 26-year-old was proud of the season the Spanish giants had.

“Collectively it was a great season because the team won La Liga and the Champions League. You have to learn how to win and I love winning. Undoubtedly it was very important for me being on the pitch and always winning,” he said.