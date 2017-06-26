California Wildfire Forces Evacuations And Road Closures

A brush fire in Southern California climbed the hillside near a Los Angeles freeway and forced road closures and evacuations on Sunday.

Firefighters say a traffic accident caused a tree to catch fire and flames spread rapidly across the canyon.

The half-acre fire quickly grew and had burned close to 100 acres in just 12 hours. Aerial video showed blackened hillsides and canyon areas as the fire quickly spread.

At least one structure was destroyed and one firefighter suffered minor injuries fighting the Placerita fire.

Nearly 70 homes lost power due to the fire. Residents were asked to head to an emergency evacuation center until the fire was under control.

As of early Monday morning the fire was 50 percent contained.