Benue Flood: Govt Commences Integrity Test On Affected Buildings

Most of the buildings damaged by recent floods in Makurdi, the Benue State capital are being subjected to integrity tests to ascertain that they do not constitute environmental hazards.

The state’s deputy governor, Benson Abounu, speaking at the camp provided for the people displaced by the flood said the government is also ready to provide measures to assuage and support the victims of the flood.

He said that the tests are part of measures aimed at mitigating the devastating impact of the floods.

“The houses that were completely collapsed, clearly there has to be government intervention, at least by helping the individuals to rebuild.

“The houses that were only taken over by flood but now the water has receded, we have taken engineers to look at them. Those considered fit for human habitation, we have decided that we will take their record, counsel them and also intervene by providing some of the items which they have lost.”

Abounu was accompanied by humanitrian agencies to distribute relief materials to the flood victims at the IDP camp.