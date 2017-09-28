Police Parade Five Suspected Kidnappers In Ekiti

The Police in Ekiti State has arrested five suspects who kidnapped a 67-year-old woman, Mrs. Florence Popoola, at her residence in Ikere-Ekiti on September 14.

The suspects, according to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdullahi Chafe, were tracked down through the efforts of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Police Command.

The suspected kidnappers, Adeoye Sunday 30-year-old, Adeusi Dare 26-year-old, Ogunlayi Seun 25-year-old, Bamigboye Damilola 27-year-old and Ojo Tope 32-year-old, drove the woman to a thick forest in Awo-Ekiti and held her captive for four days.

A sum of N1.5 million was said to have been collected as ransom from the families of the victim before letting her off the hook on September 18 when the Police had closed in on them.

During the parade on Tuesday, Chafe disclosed that N323,000, being the remainder of the ransom was recovered from them.

Represented by the command’s spokesman, Alberto Adeyemi, Chafe revealed that the woman was abducted shortly after arriving from church and was whisked away in her Nissan Sunny car with registration number AG 08 KER.

The suspects who confessed to the crime revealed that they had used part of the ransom to rent a two-bedroom flat and purchased other luxury items.

But the victim, Mrs. Popoola disclosed that the suspects seized her phone and drove her out of Ikere via Ilawe before arriving on the outskirts of Awo where she was held in captivity.

She said, “They stopped at a place in the bush and they asked my children to be looking for money, that they should pay N1.5 million for my freedom.

“They offered me food but I rejected their food; they beat the hell out of me and insisted that I should eat. I was forced to eat but I vomited, I defecated and urinated in the same spot where I was tied down.

“When they discovered that security men were on the trail, they changed location and continued to beat me that I have put them in trouble.

“After my children had paid the ransom, they were making moves to release me and they carried me on a bike to another unknown location.

“Some people coming from the church and night guards came to my rescue and assisted me in calling my family and it was around 9.00 pm that I breathed the air of freedom.”