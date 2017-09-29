Buhari Observes Special Jumat Prayers For Independence Celebrations

Special prayers were offered today at the presidential Villa mosque during the weekly Jumat prayers in commemoration of the 57th Independence Celebration.

The Chief Imam, Abdulwahid Abubakar who led the two rakaat prayers prayed for peaceful coexistence and prosperity of the Nigerian nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari attended the prayers in the company of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The special prayers also had in attendance Chiefs of Army and Air Staff, the Inspector General of Police and the former vice president Nnamdi Sambo and some cabinet members.