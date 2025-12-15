‘Buhari Was A Leader With Discipline,’ Tinubu Hails Ex-President At Book Launch

President Bola Tinubu on Monday has hailed former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a leader of “quiet strength, discipline and enduring grace”.

He stated this at the launch of the biography ‘From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, held at the State House conference centre, Abuja.

According to the President, Buhari’s legacy of integrity and modesty would continue to inspire Nigerians.

“The measure of a leader is not simply the offices he held or the motorcades that accompanied him. It is what persists when the sirens fall silent,” Tinubu said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari left behind a reputation for integrity, a spartan lifestyle, and the belief that public office is a trust and not a windfall.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu Will Lose 2027 Election, He Never Won In 2023, Says Abaribe

He also shared journey he had with the late former president in building the coalition that led to the historic win of the 2015 presidential election.

The President stated that the coalition formed in 2014 has grown into Africa’s fastest-expanding political party.

Tinubu praised the biography for presenting an honest account of Buhari’s achievements and shortcomings, noting that it should serve as a learning tool for future leaders rather than mere slogans.

He described Buhari as a consistent patriot whose honesty was acknowledged even by critics, adding that their political partnership taught the value of cooperation across differences.

“Nation-building demands that we compete passionately and govern responsibly. In his memory, let us keep our politics honourable and our governance focused on results,” Tinubu said.