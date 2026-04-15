No Fear of Implosion, APC Chairman Dismisses Defection Concerns Ahead of 2027 Elections 

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has dismissed concerns that the influx of politicians from opposition parties could trigger internal crises within the ruling party.

Speaking during a media chat with journalists in Abuja, Professor Yilwatda expressed confidence in the party’s internal structures, insisting that the APC has developed a strong mechanism to manage competing interests among its growing membership.

Asked if he was afraid that the wave of defections could lead to internal implosion, Yilwatda said the party has already demonstrated its ability to manage potential flashpoints.

“No. If you watch our congresses, the opposition said that after our congresses, our party will collapse because of self-implosion,” he said.

“We were able to manage the interest of everybody — the governors, the National Assembly, and other members of the party — and we did that equitably.”

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According to him, the APC’s current stability is anchored on what he described as a unique and effective internal conflict-resolution framework.

“I think no political party in Nigeria has our own internal conflict resolution mechanism,” he added.

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Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the APC chairman expressed optimism that the party will emerge victorious, citing what he described as its dominance across key voting blocs in the country.

He specifically pointed to Kano and Katsina states as strongholds for the ruling party.

“I can assure you that Kano is a given to us as APC, and it is a swing state in the North-West,” Yilwatda said, adding that major voting blocs, including Katsina, are firmly aligned with the party.

The ruling APC and the Federal Government have faced criticism from opposition figures and analysts who accuse them of prioritising political manoeuvring over governance in recent months.

However, Yilwatda rejected the claims, insisting that governance remains central to the party’s agenda.

“We are not just playing politics alone; we are also ensuring that governance will count in our elections,” he said.

The APC has seen a steady stream of defections from opposition parties, a trend that has reshaped Nigeria’s political landscape and sparked debate over its long-term implications for party cohesion and electoral competition. The party currently has 31 of the 36 governors as members and has been accused of pushing for a one-party state.

Despite concerns, the party leadership maintains that its structures are robust enough to accommodate new entrants without destabilising its internal balance.