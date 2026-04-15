APC Seeks One-Party System, Will Lose Woefully In Free Elections – Babachir Lawal

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Babachir Lawal, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government is pushing for a one-party system in the country.

Lawal, who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said the ruling party would be unable to win a free and fair election and was therefore seeking to remain in power without opposition.

“They want a one-party system. Look, it is very clear, every Nigerian understands that this government cannot afford to go to an election in a free and fair manner because they will lose woefully,” Lawal said.

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Asked if the ADC had opinion polls to support his claim, Lawal responded in the affirmative but said the party would not make public what he described as internal information.

The ADC has been on the offensive with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in recent weeks, accusing the commission’s chairman of bias against the party.

This follows INEC’s decision to discontinue recognition of the leadership of the David Mark-led National Working Committee of the ADC, as well as any other faction, pending the resolution of a court matter.

The electoral body also said it would not monitor the party’s congresses and convention.

READ ALSO: ADC Concludes Convention, Amends Constitution, Ratifies Mark-Led NWC

However, the ADC proceeded to conduct its congresses and eventually held its national convention on Tuesday, which Lawal described as a “success” despite what he termed efforts by the government to frustrate it.

Despite INEC’s absence at the convention, the former SGF insisted that the exercise remains valid, stating that the party acted on the advice of its legal advisers. He added that the ADC would be on the ballot in the 2027 elections regardless of INEC’s position.

“We don’t listen to INEC. They are not the Appeal Court, they are not the Supreme Court, not even the High Court. So, INEC can say whatever they want to say. We are going to be on the ballot whatever INEC says; we are going to participate in this election,” he said.

The ADC chieftain also said his party has solutions to Nigeria’s challenges but stressed that its immediate priority is to prevent the APC from continuing in power.

“First thing first, we have the solution, we know we have the solution. The calibre of people we have in that party and the way we are running our democracy in our party is such that we believe we have the solution to the problem. But first thing first, stop this government from continuing with what they have started,” he said.