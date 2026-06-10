Only APC, LP Will Participate In Kebbi Assembly By-Election — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said that only the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) are eligible to participate in the by-election for Zuru Constituency of Kebbi State House of Assembly scheduled for June 20, 2026.

Addressing a stakeholders’ meeting in Birnin Kebbi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Kebbi State, Abubakar Dambo, said only the APC and the LP met the deadline requirements for the submission of candidates after the conduct of primary elections.

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“INEC outlined 22nd-26th May for political parties to democratically nominate candidates for the elections as required by Section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2026.

“At the expiration of the deadline, only the APC and the LP met INEC requirements for submission of candidates,” Dambo said.

“Consequently, only the two parties will participate in the by-elections, while they are required to submit the names of their polling agents no later than the 10th of June 2026.

“Campaigning begins the same day and terminates on the 18th of June 2026, while elections will take place on the 20th,” he added.

He indicated that the old voter register would be used for the polls, appealing to voters and other stakeholders to give maximum cooperation to INEC for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Dambo disclosed that the final result and winner of the polls would be made public by the Returning Officer for the by-election in Zuru.

The seat became vacant following the demise of Usman Muhammad on April 6, 2026.

Zuru was the Speaker of the House of Assembly.