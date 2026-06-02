Reps Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda Defects To APC, Resigns Position

The Speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday read a letter announcing the defection of Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection letter was, however, dated April 23, 2026.

Following the announcement of his defection, Chinda subsequently resigned his position as Minority Leader of the House.

Chinda, a political ally of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, recently secured the APC governorship ticket for Rivers State ahead of the 2027 elections.

He emerged as the party’s candidate following the withdrawal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Tonye Cole and George Kelly from the race.

Although he was the sole aspirant, party members still turned out en masse and queued to be counted in affirmation of his candidacy.

READ ALSO: Fubara’s Withdrawal From Rivers APC Gov Primary Personal To Him — Yilwatda

In addition to the defection of Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, the House also recorded a number of other defections.

Anthony Adebayo Adepoju, representing Ibarapa North Federal Constituency of Oyo State, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). Adedeji Stanley Olajide, representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, also moved from the PDP to the APM, while Makanjuola Sunday Ojo, representing Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency, defected from the PDP to the APM.

Similarly, Najimdeen Oyeshina Oyedeji, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Folajimi Oyekunle, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, and Abass Adekunle Adigun, representing Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency, all in Oyo State, announced their defection from the PDP to the APM.

Also joining the APM from the PDP was Auwalu Abdu Gwalabe, representing Katagum Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

Meanwhile, Etanabene Benedict, representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency of Delta State, defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).