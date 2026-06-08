Iyabo Obasanjo Resigns From APC

A former Ogun Central senator, former Commissioner for Health, and daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, has resigned her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing persistent disrespect, rejection, and unfair treatment by the party’s leadership in Ogun State.

Obasanjo, who recently contested for the party’s governorship ticket in the state, announced her resignation in a letter dated May 31 and addressed to the Ogun APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi. A copy of the letter was made available to journalists in the state capital.

The former lawmaker criticised the consensus process that produced Senator Adeola Solomon (Yayi) as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election, describing it as inconsistent with the APC’s guidelines.

According to her, although she had pledged to abide by any consensus arrangement adopted by the party, she was neither consulted nor involved in the process before Adeola was announced as the consensus candidate.

She also alleged that some of her supporters were prevented from entering the venue where the candidate was unveiled and were subjected to intimidation.

Despite her reservations, Iyabo Obasanjo said she accepted the party’s decision in the interest of unity and publicly congratulated Adeola on the night of his emergence.

She disclosed that the senator later contacted her and requested a meeting with her supporters, during which three requests were presented to him.

According to her, Adeola promised to respond within a week, but more than two months later, no feedback had been received.

She said the development reflected a broader pattern of disregard for her contributions to the party.

“I agreed to support whichever candidate emerged through a consensus process, but I was not consulted before Senator Adeola was presented as the consensus candidate. Some of my supporters were denied access to the venue and intimidated. Nevertheless, I accepted the outcome in the interest of party unity and publicly congratulated Senator Adeola that same night,” she said.

“Following his emergence, Senator Adeola requested a meeting with my supporters. During that meeting, three requests were made, and he promised to respond within one week. More than two months later, no response has been received.”

“The treatment I have received since then has reflected a consistent pattern of rejection and disrespect. When disrespect is the only dish served, then one should leave the table. I am therefore leaving the APC table where I am not welcomed.”

She, however, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the Ogun APC Chairman, Chief Sanusi, and the Ogun Central Senatorial leadership led by Chief Soremi for the support and courtesy extended to her while she remained in the party.

The former lawmaker returned to active politics earlier this year after registering as an APC member in Ward 11, Ibogun, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

She subsequently declared her intention to contest the Ogun governorship election under the All Progressives Congress.