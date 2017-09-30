BFN Suspends Players From International Games

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has suspended its players from participating in the upcoming international games against Egypt and Morocco.

This followed the failure of the players to abide by the rules and regulations of the federation on financial assistance.

BFN said the players have been going cap-in-hand for funds from individuals which has brought the game into disrepute.

The federation has ordered all players to resume training for the national tournaments which will be used for its ranking of the players.