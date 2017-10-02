Former Kaduna Governor Mukhtar Muhammad Is Dead

A former military governor of Kaduna State, Air Vice Marshal Mukhtar Muhammad (rtd), is dead.

Family members of the late former governor, who hailed from Jigawa State in North-West Nigeria, confirmed his death to Channels Television on Monday.

According to them, Muhammad, aged 73, died on Sunday in a London hospital and will be laid to rest later today in Kano State.

Until his death, he was the founder and chairman, Board of Directors of Freedom Radio in Kano, as well as the deputy leader of the Arewa Elders Forum.

He had also served in many capacities in both the military and civilian administrations.

The former governor was a pro-chancellor of the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and former Minister of Works during the administration of late General Sani Abacha.