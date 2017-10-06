Army Hands Over 760 Cleared Boko Haram Suspects To Borno Govt

The Nigerian Army has handed over 760 Boko Haram suspects arrested by soldiers during a crackdown on insurgents in North-East Nigeria to the Borno State Government for rehabilitation and reintegration.

They were cleared of suspicion after being interrogated by the Joint Intelligence Centre of Operation Lafiya Dole, a statement by the Deputy Director of Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, said.

Handing over the suspects, at the Borno State Rehabilitation Centre, Bulumkutu, the Coordinator of the JIC, Brigadier-General Abdulrahman Kuliya, said the crackdown on Boko Haram terrorists and their operational network has yielded positive results.

This, according to him, includes marked reduction of the terrorist group’s activities in the North East.

He called on all members of the public not to relent in furnishing security agencies with useful information and report any suspicious persons or activities.

The Director of the Borno State Rehabilitation Centre, Mrs Ladi Clark, gave the assurance that the required steps would be taken to speed up the rehabilitation and reintegration of the suspects into the society.

This is not the first time the army will be clearing suspected terrorists. In January, 1,250 suspects were cleared and freed by the army.

Barely three months later, in April, another 593 suspects were cleared and freed.