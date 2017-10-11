Spain Prime Minister Threatens Catalonia’s Autonomy

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday threatened to suspend Catalonia’s regional autonomy after the region said it had a mandate to split from Madrid.

In a televised address Rajoy said that he had asked Catalan leaders to confirm if they had declared independence, “which is a requirement for any measure the government can adopt under Article 155 of the constitution”.

Article 155 allows Madrid to impose central authority over its semi-autonomous regions.

AFP