Spain Prime Minister Threatens Catalonia’s Autonomy

Updated October 11, 2017
Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gives a press conference after a crisis cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace on October 11, 2017 in Madrid. STRINGER / AFP

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday threatened to suspend Catalonia’s regional autonomy after the region said it had a mandate to split from Madrid.

In a televised address Rajoy said that he had asked Catalan leaders to confirm if they had declared independence, “which is a requirement for any measure the government can adopt under Article 155 of the constitution”.

Article 155 allows Madrid to impose central authority over its semi-autonomous regions.

