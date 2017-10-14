Cabaye Ends Palace’s Wait For First League Goal

Palace had failed to score a single goal as they lost their first seven league games, but Roy Hodgson’s side gave their fans something to celebrate in the 11th minute at Selhurst Park.

Palace midfielder Cabaye met Andros Townsend’s cross and when David Luiz made a block, the ball deflected off Cabaye and then Cesar Azpilicueta on its way into the net.

It was the first time Palace had scored in the league since they hit four against Hull in May.

Since then the south London club had seen Sam Allardyce quit as manager before his successor Frank de Boer was sacked earlier this season to make way for Hodgson.

Palace’s only other goals had come in the League Cup against Ipswich and Huddersfield, with their dismal league run the worst ever start to an English top-flight season.

AFP