Court Rejects AGF’s Request To Summon Misau

The Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Justice Ishaq Bello has turned down a request by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister Of Justice, asking the court to issue a warrant summoning the Senator Representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Isah Misau.

The office of the AGF had on October 10, 2017, filed two separate charges against Senator Misau for making false allegations against the Inspector General Of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has filed two separate sets of charges against the Senator Misau prosecution accusing him of making “injurious falsehood” against Idris and the Nigeria Police Force.

Senator Misau is been accused of making a false statement claiming that about N10 billion is being received by the Inspector-General of Police on monthly basis from oil companies, banks, hotels and individuals as bribes for police protection.

The charge, which was endorsed by the AGF stated that “such false statement of fact would harm the reputation of Mr Ibrahim Idris, the serving Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission.

In a chamber sitting, counsel to the Federal Government told Justice Isaq Bello to issue a summon to compel Senator Misau to appear in court if he cannot be served by the police.

But Justice Bello said that the government cannot anticipate that the accused will not accept summons, he asked the counsel to first serve the Senator and then return to court with particulars showing whether he received the summons or not.

According to Justice Bello, it is too early for the police to start its case with hostility when it has not followed laid down rules of the court and the constitution. He then adjourned to October 19, to enable service of the case summon to Senator Misau.