PDP Will Return Elected In 2019, Says Makarfi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is confident of reclaiming power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) when Nigerians go to polls in 2019.

Chairman of PDP National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, said this on Sunday during his appearance on Channels Television’s weekend political programme.

“We are more than ready (for election),” he said. “If we are to go to polls today, we are confident that PDP will return elected.”

While President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom to receive medical treatment, the PDP had prayed for his quick recovery and safe return to the country.

Makarfi said the party was happy that the President returned home safely and healthier, stressing that the PDP was ready to reclaim power in the general election in 2019.

He, however, described the ruling APC as a party filled with strange people, saying his party does not see the APC lasting as a political party.

“We wanted him (Buhari) to return home alive; not just alive but well and fit and we thank God that he has returned home alive and well and fit.

“We have said before and we stand by what we had said earlier, the APC is an alliance of strange bird fellows, we don’t see it lasting as a political party,” he said.

On the effect of the leadership tussle in the PDP which lasted for about 14 months, Makarfi said “We have come out of our teasing problem, out of the legal issues that took a lot of our time and resources and right now, we are rebuilding and we are bringing harmony and reconciliation across the country.”