BREAKING: President Buhari Arrives In Turkey For D-8 Summit

Channels Television  
Updated October 18, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Turkey where he will be participating in the ninth summit of the Developing 8 (D-8) on Friday.

The President arrived at the Esenboğa International Airport in Ankara, the country’s capital at about 6:20 pm (Nigerian time) on Wednesday.

He was received by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Turkey, as well as the Governor of Ankara and other Turkish government officials.

The Presidency confirmed the arrival in a tweet on its handle.

The Developing-8, also known as D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, is an organisation for development co-operation among eight countries – Bangladesh, Indonesia, Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Turkey.

The objectives of the organisation are to improve member states’ position in the global economy, as well as diversify and create new opportunities in trade relations among others.


