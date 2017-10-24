Buhari Followed Due Process In Sacking Maina – Presidency

The Presidency has that contrary to some reports President Muhammadu Buhari followed due process in ordering the immediate disengagement of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, from the civil service.

In reaction to the immediate disengagement of Maina by President Buhari, some opinion leaders had said the sack violated the laws of the Civil Service.

The presidency using the official Twitter Handle, @NGRPresident said these reports are not true and that President Buhari followed due process.

“Reports that due process not followed in disengagement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina from Service are incorrect.

“The President DIRECTED the appropriate authorities to effect the disengagement, in compliance with due process.

“President Buhari will continue to ensure that due process is followed every step of the way,” it said.