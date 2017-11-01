Metuh’s Trial: Court Strikes Out Jonathan’s Application Against Subpoena

The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out the applications by former President Goodluck Jonathan against the subpoenas ordering him to appear to testify in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang said having considered all documents and arguments filed, it is in his humble view that he lacks jurisdiction to entertain the application filed by Jonathan’s counsel, Mr Mike Ozehkome.

Justice Abang said it is not in dispute that the former President has not been served and unless he is served and the proof of service filed in the court.

He added that he has no powers making a declaratory or enforceable order on the suit, adding that the court will not want to work in vain.

He added that the Former President cannot rely on media publication that the subpoena is vague because it is hearsay evidence which is not relevant to the court.

The application was also struck out for want of jurisdiction.

The same Federal High Court has also ordered detained former National Security Adviser, Dasuki to appear and testify in defence of Metuh. Justice Okon Abang said the former NSA will take the stand and testify because by the court’s action it is only obeying the ruling of the appeal court which ordered it to make an order of subpoena to the DSS for the former NSA to testify.