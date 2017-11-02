Buhari Commiserates With Tinubu Over Son’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who lost a son.

The first son, Jide Tinubu, was gathered to have died in the early hours of Wednesday (November 1), although details of the death are still sketchy.

The President wrote “I’m deeply grieved to learn of the passing of Jide Tinubu. My deepest condolences to the Tinubu family on this sad and painful loss.”

Other APC chieftains have also sent condolences to Tinubu over the tragic loss.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, in a statement on Wednesday said the news of the death came as a rude shock.

He said: “I commiserate with our national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the demise of his son Jide.

“I was shocked to receive the sad news of the sudden death of Jide Tinubu. The late Jide was a lawyer of high repute who cut his teeth in the maritime sector and was hardworking and enterprising.”

“It is saddening that a father buries his son. I can only imagine your pain and grief at this time.

“I pray God Almighty to grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the Speaker added.