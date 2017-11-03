Police To Deploy 21,000 Personnel For Anambra Election

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the deployment of at least 21,000 policemen to Anambra State for the governorship election taking place on November 18, 2017.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris told journalists after a meeting with President Buhari at the State House that the Police force is fully ready for the election.

He also noted that boats and helicopters would be deployed to further beef up security and forestall any break down of law and order.

The IGP also commented on the order by the Senate asking him to appear before its committee investigating allegations levelled against him by Senator Representing Bauchi, Mr Isa Misau.

He noted that he would appear before the panel as a mark of respect for the Senate.