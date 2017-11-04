Presidency Releases ‘Full List’ Of Buhari’s Appointees

The Presidency has defended the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari amid criticism that the President was being biased in his appointments.

This comes from the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement signed by his on Saturday.

The statement issued by Mr Adesina contained the full list of President Buhari’s appointees since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

“Here is an updated table of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointments, disproving the allegations of lopsidedness,” he said.

The statement comes hours after the Presidency condemned a report published by Business Day on October 29, in which 81 of 100 of the President’s appointees were identified as northerners.

According to Adesina, the report contained inaccuracies which are either as a result of ignorance or a mischievous attempt to mislead the public and portray the Buhari administration in bad light.

He, however, identified those left out of the report in ‘red letters’ in the recent statement issued by him.

In the statement, 24 appointees are from the North-east and 30 from North-west, while 40 came from South-west, 20 from South-south, 21 from North-central and 22 from South-east.

After a thorough breakdown by Channels Television, the total number of appointees in the list is 157 as against 159 as stated by the Presidency.

See the full list below;