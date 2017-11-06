Kaduna Govt Warns Shiites Against Unlawful Procession

The Kaduna State Government has warned members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria(IMN) or any other an unlawful society against embarking on any illegal procession around the state or engaging in any act that violates the law or threatens the peace of the state.

The government said it would arrest and prosecute anyone that embarks on any unapproved procession in the state in the name of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

A government statement signed on Monday by the spokesperson to the Governor, Samuel Aruwan, said the state is concerned about reports of violent clashes between the outlawed movement and security agencies in a neighbouring state, and has, therefore, put the security forces on alert against any threat to peace.

“The Kaduna State Government has warned members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria to steer clear from the borders of the state. Security agencies have been alerted to arrest and prosecute anyone found demonstrating or carrying out a procession within the state in the name of an outlawed group,” the statement read in part.

The government, therefore, directed security agencies to mount surveillance in all parts of the state, especially in border communities to enforce law and order, as well as arrest anyone that breaches the ban on illegal processions.

It added, “Residents of the state are advised to alert security agencies of any procession by members of IMN in any part of the state, especially from Kaduna communities close to the borders of neighbouring states.”