Man Sentenced To Five-Year Imprisonment After Biting Neighbour’s Ear

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ile-Ife has on Monday sentenced a middle age man, Olaniyan Isaiah to five years imprisonment for attempted murder.

Isaiah was arraigned before the court on October 10, 2016, on three counts charge bothering on attempted murder, grievous harm, and unlawful injury.

The offence according to the prosecution was contrary to and punishable under sections 320 (1), 335, and 338 (1), of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol 11, Law of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The prosecution Counsel from Ministry of Justice, Mr Bamidele Salawu, had earlier told the court that the convict committed the crime on July 27, 2015, at 1, Bolaji Olufunmi Street, Ipetumodu, Osun State.

READ ALSO: Teenage Nursing Mother Arraigned For Alleged Burglary In Ekiti

The prosecution said the Isaiah forced his way into a room rented by one Mr Alonge Emmanuel (the victim), assaulted him with an iron rod, on suspicion of probably, having illicit affair with his wife, Esther Egunyemi, who packed out of his house since July 23, 2015.

He said Isaiah also pursued the victim into another house, where he bite-off his ear.

Counsel to the convict, Mrs Lawal Olatunji, prayed the court to be lenient in sentencing her client.

Presiding Judge, Honourable Justice Siyanbola in his judgement said the prosecution Counsel has proved his case beyond reasonable doubt and thereby convicted Isaiah, sentencing him to five years imprisonment with hard labour.